Vodafone Idea RMS down to single digit in Jammu & Kashmir

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: The already cash strapped and lower capex telecom company, Vodafone Idea has been knocked off the perch by Telecom giants

Jio Infocomm Ltd and Bharti Airtel with its declining Revenue market share (RMS) in 7 circles. It has fell to a single digit number in these 7 markets

out of 22 in which the company renders its services.

With a steep decline seen in key urban markets, Vodafone Idea RMS stands at an all-time low with Jammu & Kashmir at 1.4%, Himachal Pradesh

at 4.1% , Bihar at 3.6%, Assam at 6%, North East at 5.2%, Odisha at 3% and Karnataka at 9.9%. While the RMS for Jio and Airtel is in the range of

31.5 to 58.2. With Vodaphone Idea’s constant decline in metros and A-circles which have a higher dual-sim users, it seems that the subscribers are

shying away from usage and spendings in these markets. This leaves the company with a big question mark of the continuity of the services in these

areas!

RMS is calculated on the adjusted gross revenue of the operators. As per the latest figures released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of

India (TRAI), the overall RMS at the end of April-June quarter for Jio is at 40.9%, followed by Airtel at 35.5% with Vodaphone Idea dawdling at

17.7%.

With an already weak position, VIL is also reeling with massive AGR dues and other existing debt. According to a report, Indus Towers’ board had

also expressed concern about the mounting dues and non-payment from VIL in September 2022. According to another report by Goldman sachs, VIL

will fall short of Rs. 6400 crore by September 2023 assuming all debts repaid. For its competitive position to increase, the company will require to raise

substantial amount of capital or will have to increase the tariffs, which will again push it into a sticky situation.

“The company has lost around 19% point of revenue market share in the last 4 years and we expect it to continue to underperform its peers. We

believe the company will lose more subscriber base if it fails to roll out 5G on the same pace as its competitors.” Said Goldman Sacs.

The Department of Telecom Communication (DoT) has still not converted the telecom’s deferred interest payment amount of Rs. 16130 crore into

equity. DoT has reportedly asked VIL has to roll out 5G services as well as get investors on board to before the Government do the same. This has

further dampened the situation for VIL as, the company was expecting the government to convert the accrued interest into equity which will make

Government a 33% stakeholder in the company further proving a cushion to the investors and would further help in fundraising exercise.

VIL is looking to raise Rs 25000 crore out which promoters have only infused Rs 4940 crores. For the quarter ending September, the telecom’s

net loss has widened to Rs 7595.5 crore on a sequential basis because of network operating expenses and higher finance cost.

On the contrary Jio Infocomm Ltd and Bharti Airtel have launched 5G mobile services, with the latter crossing the milestone of 10 crore telecom

users on this network within 30 days of commercial launch, Vodafone Idea is struggling to manage an earnest 5G with continued loss of subscribers,

structural challenges, dipping market share, upcoming debt repayments, delays in external fundraising and continuously posting a consolidated net

loss every quarter. These magnitude of problems may lead to the company to succumb to its competitors and cede way for duopoly of Jio Infocomm

Ltd and Bharti Airtel in the Indian telecom sector.