Vodafone Idea in talks with vendors for 5G rollout

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is in continuous talks with network vendors to finalise its 5G rollout plans, Vodafone Idea CEO Akshaya Moondra said. “We are in early stages of 5G deployment.

“5G is an important development and we are keeping our eyes on it,” Moondra said on Wednesday in a post-result analyst call. Already five months behind rivals Jio and Airtel in the 5G race, Vi’s efforts will be on the deployment of 5G in target geographies. This will be done as soon as funding is secured, Moondra said. The company is also set to comply with the government’s 5G minimum rollout obligations.

However, the CEO said while 5G offers much better speed, the speed differential is not a huge factor from a consumer perspective. Vi is now focussed on investments across business segments, plans for which had been stalled by a lack of liquidity earlier. As a result, any new debt undertaken by the company through loans from banks will be focussed on investments, Moondra said.

He stressed any existing debt will not be deferred and will be paid until maturity.

On the firm’s fundraising exercise, he said Vi is in talks with banks, but did not give details. “The requirement of the banks was the government conversion. “We have had significant discussions with our consortium of bankers over the past few months.

“With the government conversion now having happened, those discussions can progress further, as we speak,” Moondra said.