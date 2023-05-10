VMSIIHE students conclude Switzerland and France study tour; Portugal next

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Fifteen students from Goa's V.M. Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSIIHE) visited Europe as part of a 15-day international study tour to Switzerland and France.

During the study tour, students from the Raia-based institute had the opportunity to visit the iconic MaisonCailler chocolate factory and Feldschlösschen, a brewing company, both in Switzerland and participate in an immersive cheese-tasting experience, apart from visiting popular locations like Zurich, Alsace and Lucerne.

In addition, students had the opportunity to learn about the hospitality industry at the renowned Cesar Ritz colleges, interact with reputed Swiss Chef Anton Mosimann and tour his culinary museum which includes the iconic Chef's achievements. During the duration of the tour, the students were accompanied by Director and Principal of the Institute Prof Irfan Mirza and Head of the Food Production department Chef Sebastian Breitinger.

Meanwhile, 12 students of the VMSIIHE are also scheduled to arrive to participate in the return leg of an international student exchange programme in collaboration with Portugal's federal tourism agency Turismo de Portugal. The exchange programme is part of a broader cultural exchange framework between India and Portugal. During their visit to Portugal, VMSIIHE's students will learn about Portuguese culture, cuisine, beverages and heritage through the cultural exchange programme.

A delegation of Portuguese students was recently treated to Goan hospitality as part of the first leg of the international exchange programme during which delegates were exposed to the various prominent cultural and culinary institutions and practices in Goa. According to Director and Principal of VMSIIHE, Prof Irfan Mirza study tours and student exchange programs provide students with the opportunity to broaden their knowledge and experience in the industry.