Vitesco Technologies publishes sustainability report for fiscal year 2022

Jammu Tawi: Vitesco Technologies, a leading international supplier of advanced drive technologies and solutions for e-mobility, today presented its latest sustainability report – the first to use climate scenario analyses, as recommended by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The company thus has an overview of all the key climate-related opportunities and risks within its own business activities. The report is now available online.

“On more than 100 pages, we present our goals and progress when it comes to sustainability,” explains Ingo Holstein, CHRO at Vitesco Technologies: “In direct comparison with our first sustainability report for fiscal 2021, we can see improvements in all key areas.”

With its systematic focus on climate-friendly drive technologies, Clean Mobility is an integral part of the corporate strategy. The goal is to generate sales of around 10 to 12 billion euros with electric and electrified solutions by 2030. With total sales in 2022 of €1.1 billion and a high number of incoming orders in the field of electrification, the company has every reason to be confident that it will also achieve its next medium-term target of more than €5 billion in 2026.