Vitesco Technologies presents comprehensive portfolio for electric drives at CTI Symposium, Berlin

Jammu Tawi: Vitesco Technologies, a leading international provider of state-of-the-art drive technologies and solutions for electromobility, will participate in this year's CTI Symposium in Berlin with a booth and technical presentations. Among the product innovations that the company will present from tomorrow are the Master Controller Premium as well as its overmolded power modules with modern silicon carbide chip technology.The Master Controller Premium from Vitesco Technologies is a central control system for various area functions, such as the drive, the chassis or the charging. By acting as a functional integration platform for lateral and longitudinal acceleration, thermal and energy management, driving and charging strategy, it supports the highest functional safety level (ASIL-D).Another highlight of Vitesco Technologies at the CTI Symposium will be the overmold power module: With its modern silicon carbide chip technology it represents a solution example for very deep system competence through joint optimization of power electronics and thermal management. Thanks to long-term collaborations with various semiconductor manufacturers, the company is able to offer its customers a particularly high degree of flexibility.