Vishal receives JKP’s CCTNS Award

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 24: Former National Footballer and member of the J&K Police Central team, Vishal Bandral received individual award in

the important 4th Conference of Good Practices in Crime and Criminal Tracking Networks and Systems (CCTNS) held at National

Crime Records Bureau, New Delhi.

Posted at office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Jammu, Vishal represented the J&K Police in the important National event.

In all, 58 individual awards presented for significant contributions by police personnel of the States and Union Territories across the country in three

different categories.

The award was presented by Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Among other top officials awarded for their achievements in

implementation of CCTNS were Tapan Kumar Deka, Director, Intelligence Bureau; Vivek Gogia Director, Sanjay Mathur Joint Director

(CCTNS), Deepak M.Damor, Joint Director (Administration) State/UTs.

Vishal Bandral from CCTNS Technical Team Member of Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range got the individual award for significant contribution from J&K

Police. The UT of J&K placed in category B of the three categories.

Earlier, the Conference was inaugurated by the chief guest, Ajay Kumar Mishra, Minister of State (Home). Archana Ramasundaram (Member

Lokpal) was the guest of honour.