Vishal, Pawan hit fifties, Raghav took 4-fer as Rising Spartan defeat Media XI by 49 runs

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Feb 19: Vishal Khajuria (63) and Pawan Parihar hit fifties before Raghav Ratra took 4 wickets to help Rising Spartans Cricket Club register a 49 runs victory over Media XI Cricket Club, Jammu in a Day night T-20 cricket match being played at Maulana Azad Cricket Stadium, Jammu.

Earlier, Rising Spartans led by Pawan Parihar won the toss and opted to bat first on a belter of a wicket. Openers Raghav Ratra and Vishal Khajuria proved the decision to be right as the duo provided a blistering start to their team amassing 30 runs in Just 3.3 overs when Dev Thakur struck double blow to clean up Raghav and Rami in consecutive balls to make comeback for Media Xi in the game. Vishal Khajuria along with Shubam played risk free shots and denied a batting collapse for rising Spartans the duo knitted a gritty 55 runs partnership before Sunil foxed Shubam with a flighted delivery and Sahil from behind the wicket took no time to execute a quick stumping. Coming in on 5th down skipper Pawan Parihar played an explosive innings of (58 runs off 41 balls) hitting 2 boundaries and 3 sixes to take Rising Spartans to a massive total of 180/3 in the stipulated 20 overs. For Media XI, Dev Thakur took 2 wickets while Sunil Sambyal also got a wicket.

In reply, Media XI had a nightmarish start as opener Manish (1) fell cheaply in the very first over when a ripper from Shubam cleaned through the gates to dismantle the stumps. Rising bowlers bowled tight lines and lengths to keep Media batters on check without leaking many runs which resulted in wickets. Media XI faced a tragic batting collapse and they were reeling on 40/5 in 7.3 overs. Sahil (31) and Dev Thakur (18) tried to defuse the mounting pressure and the duo garnered 25 runs partnership but a spirited bowling performance by Raghav (4 wickets) dashed all their hopes. Mir Imran (21 runs) tried hard to overcome the asking run rate but it only ended in minimising the margin of defeat as the Media XI were restricted to 131/9 in the stipulated 20 overs thus lost the match by 49 runs.

For Rising Spartans, Raghav Ratra took 4 wickets to remain the wrecker in chief while Anu took 2 wickets besides Shubam, Ravinder and Jassi also shared one wicket apiece.

Later, Raghav (4 wickets & 9 runs) from Rising Spartans was declared as ‘Player of the Match’ for his match winning performance in the match.

Media XI Cricket Club, Jammu has been running an anti drug campaign ‘Say no to Drugs & Yes to Life’ to keep the youth engaged in sports and adopt positive habits, including involvement in sports.