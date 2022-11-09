Virat & Anushka backed Blue Tribe, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters among winners of PETA India Vegan Food Awards

NL Corresspondent

Mumbai: During World Vegan Month (November), and since more than 47% of Indian respondents to a recent survey said they

consumed vegan food out of concern for animals, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India is naming the winners of

this year’s PETA India Vegan Food Awards. Blue Tribe, backed by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, nabbed Best Vegan Meat for its

tasty meat-free chicken* nuggets, and Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters won Best Vegan-Friendly Coffee Chain for its amazing vegan

coffees.

“From celebrity-approved vegan chicken to creamy dairy-free cheese dip and savoury meat-free mutton, all the innovative winners

of our 2022 Vegan Food Awards are making it easier than ever to go vegan,” says PETA India Manager of Vegan Projects Dr Kiran

Ahuja. “PETA India is encouraging everyone to opt for the many delicious vegan options available today, which spare animals

suffering and protect the planet and our health.”

In today’s meat, egg, and dairy industries, huge numbers of animals are raised in vast warehouses in severe confinement. As

PETA India reveals in the video exposé “Glass Walls”, chickens killed for food are often shackled upside down before their throats

are slit. Cows and buffaloes are crammed into vehicles in such large numbers that their bones often break before they’re dragged off

to the slaughterhouse, and pigs are stabbed in the heart as they scream. On the decks of fishing boats, fish suffocate or are cut open

while they’re still alive.

PETA India offers a free vegan starter kit to help everyone embrace vegan eating, which also slashes the risk of suffering from

cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and obesity; helps fight the climate catastrophe by reducing greenhouse gas emissions; and can

even prevent future pandemics. COVID-19, SARS, swine flu, and bird flu have all been linked to confining and killing animals for

food.