Vipul Daya Memorial Volleyball Championship starts at JKPS Kunjwani

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 11: The two-day Inter-School Vipul Dayal Memorial Volleyball Championship kicked off with zeal and spirit in the playground of JK Public School Kunjwani on Thursday. In all, six teams are participating in the event.

Kuldeep Magotra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Volleyball Association of J&K and Associate Secretary of Volleyball Federation of India, was the Chief Guest at the inaugural function. Shashi Chaudhary, Director JK Educational Society also graced the occasion with her inspiring presence.

Principal JKPS Kunjwani Rajesh Rathore extended a warm welcome to the Chief Guest, coaches and players from all the participating schools.

He said, “This championship was started four years ago in 2018 in the fond memory of Vipul Dayal, an alumnus of JK Public School Kunjwani, an outstanding sportsman, an excellent smasher of the JKPS Volleyball Team and a great human being, who brought laurels to the school at cluster, state & national level events. He was also entrusted with the responsibility of Sports Captain of the school”.

The volleyball court had a festive look as the players were full of energy and vigour. The Chief Guest was presented with a bouquet of flowers by the Director Shashi Chaudhary.

After the introduction of the teams with the Chief Guest, the students took a pledge to uphold the values of team spirit and true sportsmanship.

The Chief Guest, in his speech, highlighted the importance of sports and was quite praiseful for the school management to have provided the outstanding sports infrastructure for a variety of sports disciplines, which acts as a spring board to make students achieve greater heights in their chosen sports discipline.

The first day witnessed a series of competitive matches. The participating teams were highly enthusiastic for being a part of this championship.

The results of Day 1: GD Goenka Public School Jammu beat International Delhi Public School (IDPS) Jammu by 2-1; MV International School Samba defeated Jammu Sanskriti School by 2-0; JK Public School Kunjwani outplayed GD Goenka Public School Jammu by 2-0; and MV International School Samba thrashed JK Police Public School Jammu.

Finals will be played between the host school JK Public School Kunjwani and MV International School Samba the next day.

Director, JK Educational Society Shashi Chaudhary wished good luck to both the teams, as it's expected to be a closely contested, best of 5 sets match, destined to reach its culmination point with a nail-bite finish.