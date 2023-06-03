Vikramjit nominated Chairperson J&K & Ladakh Finance Corp

The order reads, In exercise of powers vested in the Government of Jammu and Kashmir under Section 15(1) of the State Finance Corporation Act, 1951, Shri Vikramjit Singh, IPS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department is hereby nominated as Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh Finance Corporationas Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh Finance Corporation (JKLFC) in place of Shri Prashant Goyal, IAS, for a period not exceeding three years or till further orders.