The order reads, In exercise of powers vested in the Government of Jammu and Kashmir under Section 15(1) of the State Finance Corporation Act, 1951, Shri Vikramjit Singh, IPS Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Industries and Commerce Department is hereby nominated as Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh Finance Corporationas Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh Finance Corporation (JKLFC) in place of Shri Prashant Goyal, IAS, for a period not exceeding three years or till further orders.
Jammu Kashmir Vikramjit nominated Chairperson J&K & Ladakh Finance Corp
