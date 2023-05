Vijaypur Zone bags Football, Yoga titles

SAMBA, May 18: Vijaypur girls completely dominated in the inter-zonal district level sports meet of Samba, organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), winning Football and Yoga titles.

The multi day event is being organised under the overall supervision of district (DYSS) officer, Chander Kanta and Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO), Samriti Mahajan.

Earlier, in under-17 football final, Vijaypur Zone defeated Samba Zone 2-1. Manvika Sambyal and Shally Rajput declared best players from winning Vijay Zone side while Shivani Bhagat played well from Samba.

Similarly, in other event of Yoga, Vijaypur Zone dominated in both boys and girls under-14 and under-17 groups.

YOGA: Under-14 boys: Raghav Meenia and Kush (Vijaypur); Ronik Phaunsa (Purmandal); Dinesh Majotra and Krishna (both Zone Samba) and Arnav (Zone Purmandal) performed well. Under-17 boys: Ashumet Singh, Raguvansh, Bhuvan Vaid (all Zone Vijaypur); Parul Sharma, Neerupam Sharma (Zone Gagwal) and Aryan Singh (Zone Vijaypur) were best performers.

YOGA: Under-14 Girls: Inaya Kundan, Meenakshi, Samridhi Kashav (Zone Vijaypur); Kavya Kotwal (Zone Purmandal), Viksha Devi and Arti Devi (Zone Ghagwal) declared best. Under-17: Vanaya Saini, Tamana Choudhary, Preeti, Ishant Devi (Zone Vijaypur), Shavi Sharma and Niharika (Zone Purmandal) performed well.