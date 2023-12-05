Vijay Hazare Trophy Lotra efforts in vain as Haryana outplays J&K

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 05: A special knock and splendid bowling show by off-spinning all-rounder, Sahil Lotra went in vain as strong Haryana rode on the brilliance of the duo of Nishant Sindhu and Rahul Tewatia to outplay Jammu and Kashmir in a close contest by four wickets in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy match at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium ‘A', Motera in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Earlier, put into bat, J&K after early hickups, sailed on a magnificent half-century by Sahil Lotra and good contributions from Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Singh Pundir and Yudhvir Singh to score a decent total of 250 runs in 49.4 overs.

Sahil Lotra, in particular, played a special knock in accordance with the demand of the situation. He scored run a ball 74 runs off 75 balls with six boundaries and a six. The knock was special because Lotra scored just 30 runs with fours and sixes and managed to score the rest of his runs in singles and twos to succeed in maintaining a healthy run rate. Shubham Singh Pundir scored 46 runs off 57 balls studded with six fours and a hit over the fence, while skipper Shubham Khajuria contributed 41 runs to the total. 27-ball 29 runs by Yudhvir Singh and 31-ball 21 runs by Abid Mushtaq lower down the order gave impetus to J&K innings.

For Haryana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Tewatia, Anshul Kamboj and Harshal Patel took two wickets each, while Nishant Sindhu and SP Kumar claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Haryana came back strongly after struggling at 108/5 in 26.4 overs at one point of time and chased the target in 49.3 overs, losing six wickets in the process, thus won the match by four wickets.

Rahul Tewatia remained unconquered at 67 runs off 68 balls, studded with four boundaries and one six, while Nishant Sindhu contributed 61 off 59 balls with six hits to the fence and one six. Earlier, Yuvraj Singh contributed 58 off 82 balls and Ankit Kumar made 24 runs, while SP Kumar remained unconquered at 19 runs off 14 balls. However, the architects of Haryana victory were Sindhu and Tewatia who held their nerves in the crunch situation and made a big partnership of 100 odd runs to guide Haryana script emphatic victory. Both were gritty and showed sublimity and solidity to notch up brilliant fifties and took their side to home.

For J&K, right-arm off-spinner Sahil Lotra was the pick of the bowlers, who took two wickets by conceding 32 runs in his 10 overs, while medium pacer Auqib Nabi also took two wickets. Yudhvir Singh and Abid Mushtaq claimed one wicket each.