Vijay Diwas celebrated across J&K, Ladakh

Jammu Tawi, Dec 16: Top Police and Army officials in Jammu and Kashmir celebrated Vijay Diwas, marking the 51th anniversary of India’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, and liberation of Bangladesh as an independent country.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh laid wreath at the Balidan Stambha in Jammu.

The Union Territory’s top cop was accompanied by the Additional Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh during the wreath-laying ceremony.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command dedicated the auspicious day in remembrance of the supreme sacrifice by the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War at Udhampur Military station.

A solemn wreath laying ceremony was organised at the Dhurva War Memorial to commemorate the event. The GOC-in-C, Northern Command presided over the event and laid a wreath on behalf of all ranks of Northern Command. The GOC-in-C paid tribute to all soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of our nation.

While addressing all ranks, the GOC-in-C highlighted the indomitable courage, unflagging zeal and dogged determination exhibited by All Ranks during various operations and added that to his continues to inspire and strengthen our resolve to safeguard the honour of the country. Officers, veterans and serving soldiers at Udhampur attended the ceremony.

Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, GOC-in-Command, Western Command also paid floral tributes to the bravehearts during the Vijay Diwas program at Balidan Stambh, in Jammu.

The Indian Army also celebrated Vijay Diwas at Dharmund in Ramban. Indian Army paid homage to their fallen heroes as the Senior Officer, Indian Army alongwith the Force troops laid wreath at the Dharmund War Memorial.

The General Officer Commanding extended his greetings to all ranks of the Force and exhorted them to strive towards greater glory and success with self-belief and pride in their profession, Indian Army and the Nation.

In Ladakh, the Fire and Fury Corps celebrated Vijay Diwas with solemn reverence and patriotic fervour.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps laid a wreath at the iconic Leh War Memorial on the occasion, on behalf of all ranks of the formation. Senior military officers and a large number of troops from Leh Garrison were present during the wreath laying.

On this solemn occasion, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, called upon all ranks of Fire and Fury Corps to continue to dedicate themselves in the service of the nation and always keep ‘Nation First’ in all their endeavours.

Vijay Diwas marks the largest military surrender after the Second World War, as 93,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Army laid down their arms before the Indian forces — resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh, formerly East Pakistan.

The day is celebrated every year as ‘Vijay Diwas’. On December 16, 1971, Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the chief martial law administrator of East Pakistan and the commander of Pakistan Army located in East Pakistan, signed the Instrument of Surrender.