Vijay Diwas celebrated across J&K, Ladakh

Tawi, Dec 16: Top Police and Army officials in Jammu and celebrated  Vijay Diwas, marking the 51th anniversary of ’s victory over  Pakistan in the 1971 war, and liberation of Bangladesh as an independent  country.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh laid wreath at the Balidan Stambha in Jammu.

The Union Territory’s top cop was accompanied by the Additional  Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh during  the wreath-laying ceremony.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command  dedicated the auspicious day in remembrance of the supreme sacrifice by  the Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War at Udhampur Military station.

A solemn wreath laying ceremony was organised at the Dhurva War  Memorial to commemorate the event. The GOC-in-C, Northern Command  presided over the event and laid a wreath on behalf of all ranks of  Northern Command. The GOC-in-C paid tribute to all soldiers who made the  supreme sacrifice in the service of our nation.

While addressing all ranks, the GOC-in-C highlighted the indomitable  courage, unflagging zeal and dogged determination exhibited by All Ranks  during various operations and added that to his continues to inspire  and strengthen our resolve to safeguard the honour of the country.   Officers, veterans and serving soldiers at Udhampur attended the  ceremony.

Lt Gen Nav K Khanduri, GOC-in-Command, Western Command also paid  floral tributes to the bravehearts during the Vijay Diwas program at  Balidan Stambh, in Jammu.

The  Indian Army also celebrated Vijay Diwas at Dharmund in Ramban. Indian  Army paid homage to their fallen heroes as the Senior Officer, Indian  Army alongwith the Force troops laid wreath at the Dharmund War  Memorial.

The General Officer Commanding extended his  greetings to all ranks of the Force and exhorted them to strive towards  greater glory and success with self-belief and pride in their  profession, Indian Army and the Nation.

In Ladakh, the Fire and Fury Corps celebrated Vijay Diwas with solemn reverence and patriotic fervour.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, AVSM, YSM, General Officer  Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps laid a wreath at the iconic War  Memorial on the occasion, on behalf of all ranks of the formation.  Senior military officers and a large number of troops from Leh Garrison  were present during the wreath laying.

On this solemn occasion, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, called  upon all ranks of Fire and Fury Corps to continue to dedicate themselves  in the service of the nation and always keep ‘Nation First’ in all  their endeavours.

Vijay Diwas marks the largest military surrender after the Second  World War, as 93,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Army laid down their arms  before the Indian forces — resulting in the liberation of Bangladesh,  formerly East Pakistan.

The day is celebrated every year as ‘Vijay Diwas’. On December 16,  1971, Lt Gen Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the chief martial law  administrator of East Pakistan and the commander of Pakistan Army  located in East Pakistan, signed the Instrument of Surrender.

