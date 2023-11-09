Vidhi Kumar Birdi Takes Over As IGP Kashmir

SRINAGAR, Nov 9: Senior IPS officer Vidhi Kumar Birdi on Thursday took the charge of Inspector General of Police, Kashmir.

He took over the charge from Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar, who had held the post from December 2019.

“Birdi took over the charge of IGP, Kashmir this morning,” an official said.

A 2003 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Birdi served in key positions in J&K including as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) police, north Kashmir and central Kashmir range. He was DIG central Kashmir when the Union government abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution in August 2019.

The new IGP Kashmir has served in various capacities during his tenure on central deputation.

Birdi was till recently on central deputation and served as Inspector General CRPF Jharkhand Sector. He was repatriated to J&K prematurely at the request of the J&K government.