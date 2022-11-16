Videotex International has become a strategic ODM Partner for webOS Hub

NL Correspondent

New Delhi: Over four decades old, Videotex International, one of the largest Television ODM and OEM players in India, is the first company in India to

become webOS Hub ODM in 2021, with the introduction of webOS Hub 2.0; Videotex has now become the strategic ODM partner of webOS Hub.

Videotex has already onboarded over 15 leading smart TV brands which includes Lloyd, BPL, Hyundai, Akai, Vise, Daiwa, Compaq and others for

manufacturing TVs operated with webOS Hub.

Since the time, Videotex began manufacturing webOS solution; the OS has been a game changer in the Indian television industry. The company

started ODM solutions for one brand in India and successfully onboarded over 15 brands today. Videotex has manufactured over half a million webOS

Hub operated TVs at its high-end facility in Greater Noida, which has a production capacity of more than 1.4 million TVs per year and is being expanded

with their new unit, which has a production capacity of more than 1.8 million TVs per year, for a total manufacturing capacity of 3.2 million.

Chris Jo, Senior Vice President, Head of LGE HE Platform Biz Division said, “At LG, we are committed to refining and expanding our webOS Hub

ecosystem, which continues to introduce more and more consumers to the unparalleled user experience of LG webOS Hub. With this, we are pleased to

expand our collaboration with Videotex, which has been at the forefront of India’s smart TV ecosystem.”

Arjun Bajaj, Director of Videotex, commented on the development, said, “Following the success of webOS Hub 1.0, we are excited to transition to

webOS Hub 2.0, which is smarter, and interactive & provides users with an advanced Smart TV experience. The most recent addition demonstrates

Videotex’s commitment to continuous innovation and providing excellence in cutting-edge technologies to new-age users. This development will also

strengthen the company’s position as a market leader in India, giving its partners more reasons to choose Videotex as a manufacturer over other brands

when considering Make in India Smart TVs.”

The company shall manufacture webOS Hub 2.0 TVs ranging in size from 32 to 75 inches.