Victory in three states is ‘team spirit’, not individual’s: PM Modi

New Delhi, Dec 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attributed the BJP's victory in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh to “team spirit” and asked the party leaders to take forward the development agenda of government to the people.

Addressing BJP leaders at Parliamentary Party meeting held in the National Capital, Modi said that it is a “collective victory and not of any individual”.

The Prime Minister also learnt to have urged the MPs to move forward with a collective spirit.

He reportedly urged all the BJP leaders to take part in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.”

As he joined the meeting, the PM was felicitated by Party President JP Nadda for the party's victory in Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Party MPs also raised slogans lauding his leadership. This is the first meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party after assembly elections in five states.

The party stormed back to power in Madhya Pradesh for the fourth term and stopped the Congress governments in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan from returning to power again.

After the meeting, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said, “In the meeting, Modi said that the BJP has increased its strength in Mizoram and Telangana along with the victories in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and MP.”

Sharing further developments from the meeting, Joshi, said, “The PM gave a call that only four castes exist -women, youth, farmers and the poor, and we have to work for their overall development.”