Vice President BJP Kisan Morcha Calls On LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu : Baba Chanchal Singh, Vice President BJP Kisan Morcha called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

Baba Chanchal accompanied by Ajit Singh Jamwal, BJP Executive member and Gagan Gupta, Social activist, discussed with the Lt Governor several matters including local developmental issues, promotion of religious tourism and sports activities in the region, among other issues.





The Lt Governor assured appropriate action on the issues raised by the delegation.