Anantnag, Feb 13: A man was charred to death after his vehicle caught fire in Panzgam area of Kokernag in Anantnag district on Monday, officials said.

An official told that a vehicle suddenly caught fire while the driver was charred to death in the incident.

The deceased was identified as Shabir Ahmad Rather, son of Mohammad Ashan Rather of Panzgam. He was a baker by profession, he said.

“The body was taken by the police for the medico-legal formalities,” he said.