VC Central Uni nominated on AIIMS panel

northlines correspondent

Jammu Tawi, Mar 03: The Government of India on Friday nominated vice-chancellor Central University, Jammu as member of the Institute body of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Samba in place of vice-chancellor of Jammu University, Manoj K Dhar, who has since been retired in April 2022.

In a notification, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare nominated VC, CUJ as member of the Institute body of AIIMS Samba to replace Prof. Manoj Dhar, vice -chancellor, Jammu University.

“In exercise of powers conferred by Section 4 of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Act, 1956 (25 of 1956) as amended by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Amendment) Act, 2012 (37 of 2012), the Central Government hereby nominates Vice Chancellor, Central University of Jammu, to be member of Institute Body of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Vijaypur, Samba in place of Prof. Manoj Dhar, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu…..,” reads the notification.

As per AIIMS Act, the vice-chancellor of a University situated in a State in which the Institute has been established shall be nominated as a member by the central government.