Various Delegations Call On LG Manoj Sinha

JAMMU, Apr 21: A delegation of National Awardee Teachers from J&K UT called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today. The delegation led by Sh Sunil Kumar apprised the Lt Governor on various welfare issues of National Awardee Teachers of Jammu Kashmir. The members of J&K Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers Association headed by its Chairman and International Gold medallist Sh Narinder Chib apprised the Lt Governor on the concerning issues of Rehbar-e-Khel Physical Education teachers. Later, a delegation of Kathua Vikas Manch led by its Patron Prof. Ram Murti Sharma, and Sh Sahil Bhagat, Sarpanch Kashirah, Udhampur projected various developmental issues of their respective areas. The representatives of Bhartiya Yog Sansthan also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him on the promotion of Yoga in government schools of Jammu Kashmir. The Lt Governor assured the members of the delegations of appropriate redressal of their issues and demands based on merit.

