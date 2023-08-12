VAJK organizes volleyball matches in Jammu, Poonch

NL Corresspondent

Jammu/Poonch, Aug 11: To mark the celebrations of the 77th Independence Day, Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council on Friday organized volleyball matches at Jammu and Poonch under the banner of Azadi Ka Khel Utsav, Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, My Youth My Pride and Mari Mati Mara Desh-initiatives undertaken by Govt to promote national unity and communal harmony and to eradicate menace of drug among the youth in the country.

At Jammu, an exhibition volleyball match for men was organised by Volleyball Association of Jammu and Kashmir at Play field Shastri Nagar, here. MA Stadium Volleyball Club outplayed Pinto Volleyball Club Jammu by 2-1 (19-25, 25-20, 15-13) sets in a well contested match which was officiated by Anil and Sahil Sharma.

On the occasion, the artists of Bhartiya Lok Kala Sangeet Sansthan presented theme based cultural programme and enthralled the audience through their presentation. Besides this. They also administered pledge on Drug de-addiction as per mandate given to them by the Ministry of Social Welfare, Government of India.

The organisers also distributed sports kits to the office bearers of five best identified volleyball clubs of Kathua, Samba, Jammu and Udhampur districts.

These sports material was provided by Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Member of Parliament and founder of KIIT and KISS University Bhubaneswar, through the Art of Giving (AoG) organisation, an NGO.

The office bearers of Volleyball Association of J&K namely Kuldeep Magotra CEO, Vijay Magotra Hony. General Secretary, H.S Gill Executive Vice President, R.C Sharma Treasurer , Akbar Ali Office Secretary, Subash Shastri Executive Member, Naresh Kumar Sharma, FIVB Level 1, 2 qualified volleyball coach besides Kamal Sharma President Kathua Volleyball Association, Balbinder Jamwal Secretary Samba District graced the function. Apart from this, Amarjeet Singh, Mulkhraj Sharma National Volleyball referee and Anil Sharma Manager Playfield Shastri Nagar were also present. Light refreshments were served to all the participants on this occasion.

At Poonch: an exhibition volleyball match was organized by Shaheed Dy SP Manjit Singh Memorial Volleyball Club Poonch. The match was played between Shaheed Dysp Manjit Singh memorial volleyball club Poonch and Poonch volleyball club in which Shaheed Dy SP Manjit Singh Memorial Volleyball Club Poonch registered a win with 2-1 (25-23, 24-26, 15-12) sets.

Mohd Ajaz Choudhary DySP Operation was the Chief Guest, who appreciated the efforts of Mohd Tariq, Chairman Shaheed DySP Manjit Singh Memorial Volleyball Club Poonch and asked the youth to avoid the bad habits particularly drugs. Others present were Ramiz Tariq FIVB Level 1, 2 qualified volleyball coach, Irfan Ahmed and Imtaiz Mir.

Similarly Volleyball Association of J&K is getting reports from all district volleyball units of J&K UT regarding celebration of Independence Day in their respective areas.

President VAJK, Sidharth Daluja expressed his gratitude to all office bearers for their active participation in the current campaign which would conclude on August 15 all over the J&K UT.