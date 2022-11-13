VAJK names teams for Junior Nationals

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 13: With 48th Junior National Volleyball Championship all set to start tomorrow, Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK)

announced teams at MA Stadium, here today.

Subsequently, the teams were screened by the officials of the J&K Sports Council (JKSC) in the presence of office bearers of

the Association.

Earlier, the selected probable attended a 21-day coaching camp held under the supervision of Ashok Singh, Divisional Sports

Officer of the Sports Council. The camp was taken by Naresh Kumar, Ramiz Tariq and Shubham Sharma, Shivali Dogra (all

qualified coaches).

President of the VAJK, Siddharth Daluja and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kuldeep

Magotra wished the teams success in the National event. Teams are accompanied by Akbar

Ali and Veena Devi as managers. Placed in group-A, J&K boys shall take on Tamil Nadu, UT

Ladakh, Puduchery, Himachal Pardesh and Orissa. Similarly, girls to meet Kerala, Haryana,

Assam, Madhya Pardesh, Uttar Pardesh and Uttarakhand in group-D.