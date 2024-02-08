V-TRANS unveils ambitious plans for rapid growth, targeting a turnover of INR 3000 Cr by 2026

Jammu Tawi: V-Trans, a prominent player in the logistics landscape, has unveiled ambitious plans for rapid growth, targeting a turnover of INR 3000 Crore by 2026. The company, known for its leadership position in the industry, has outlined a comprehensive strategy focusing on surface transport and leveraging technology for sustainable profitability.Commenting on this, Mahendra Shah, Chairman and Managing Director, of V-Trans (India) Ltd said, “At V-Trans, our vision goes beyond logistics; it encompasses building a future where growth is sustainable, technology is transformative, and our ecosystem flourishes. The INR 3000 Crore turnover target by 2026 reflects not just our ambition but also our commitment to a responsible and impactful journey. We are not merely transporting goods; we are creating opportunities, embracing innovation, and contributing to a greener tomorrow.” Further, he added, “I am proud of the team's dedication, and I assure our customers, partners, and stakeholders that V-Trans will continue to be at the forefront of positive change in the logistics industry. Together, we are not just moving goods; we are propelling growth, fostering innovation, and building a future that transcends expectations.”