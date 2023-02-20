Utkarsh powers Safran CC to narrow win

Agencies

Jammu, Feb 20: Utkarsh Koul displayed extraordinary bowling skills to power Safran Cricket Club to a narrow 14-run win over Cricketers For Life (CFL) in an exhibition match at Country Cricket Stadium Gharota, near here.

Earlier, batting first, Safran Cricket Club scored a fighting total of 143 runs in the stipulated 20 overs, losing wickets in the process. Shubam Bhat (36) and Prabal Pandit (28) were the main contributors.

Ankush Bandral and Rajat Sharma took 2 wickets each for CFL.

In reply, CFL managed to score 129 runs in 18.4 overs, thus lost the match by a narrow margin of 14 runs. Nikhil top scored with 33 runs.

For Safran Cricket Club, Utkarsh Koul took 5 wickets by conceding 26 runs in his 4 overs. For his superb bowling show he was adjudged as the player of the match.