UST team bags PMI South Asia’s CSR ‘Project of the Year’ award

Bengaluru: UST, a leading digital transformation solutions company, announced that it has been presented with 2022 Project

Management Institute (PMI) South Asia Award for Project of the Year in the ‘Contribution to Community’ category.

Judges recognized UST for its strong corporate social responsibility initiatives dedicated to improving communities and

increasing well-being in the areas where it is active.

Organized by PMI – one of the world's largest not-for-profit membership associations – these prestigious awards are the highest

recognition for project management in the region.

The wide-ranging CSR campaigns overseen by UST aligned with Sustainable Development Goals 2030 and included a variety of

projects aimed at improving education and community across India.

In order to maximize benefits, several initiatives were adopted including ‘Adopt-a-School’ program, student scholarships,

infrastructure development, digitalization campaigns and the establishment of rural libraries as well as community-based digital

learning centers in rural and tribal areas. Complimentary efforts worked to provide increased education and opportunities for

people with disabilities and others that face social difficulties.

UST won praise for its bold life-cycle approach to education as implemented in the ‘Transforming Lives Through Education’

program.

UST representatives – Smita Sharma, Global Program Manager, Sofi Janet, CSR Ambassador, Thiruvananthapuram and

Prasanth Subramanian, CSR Ambassador, Kochi – received the award at the PMI South Asia Conference in Mumbai on

December 9, 2022.

“I am proud of UST’s efforts to transform lives, and providing quality education to the less privileged is key to our vision

of increasing opportunities for the next generation. This recognition from PMI is a testimonial to the great work our team is

doing and will further motivate us to continue our efforts and work to make a difference.

On behalf of everyone at UST, I want to thank all our CSR ambassadors, leads and volunteers for everything they did to earn us

this award and for making 2022 an impactful year,” said Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer and Global Head of Center

Operations, UST.