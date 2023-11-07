Usha revitalizes Kashmir’s Turai Kar in Srinagar

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Usha, India's leading consumer durables brand, supported the workshop “Let us Play Turai Kar!”, an initiative to promote indigenous games amongst Kashmiri youth. This event, in collaboration with the Mool Sustainability Research and Training Center (MOOL), saw enthusiastic participation from 190 children at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School (GBHSS) in Lar, Ganderbal. Seraj Ahmad, Principal, GBHS school; Riyazul Gani, Lecturer, GBHS school; Aisha, Senior Lecturer, GBHS school, and Lubna Rafiqi, Sagg Eco Village, graced the event as the Guest of Honours, acknowledging and rewarding the spirited efforts of the young participants.

“India, with its rich tapestry of culture and heritage, is a repository of unique indigenous sports. Our dedication is not just to promote these games, like Turai Kar, but to recognize their intrinsic value in building community and nurturing the intrinsic bond between children and nature through playful engagement. The proactive involvement of Usha Silai School Women, whether organizing, participating, or motivating, amplifies the spirit of these events, making them truly special.” – Komal Mehra, Head – Sports Initiatives and Associations at Usha International. Turai Kar, an evocative game symbolizing the spirit of “doing one's best”, revolves around team dynamics where one side valiantly protects a chosen tree, while the opposition strives to bypass these guards to affectionately care for the same tree.

The game culminates with participants from both teams embracing the tree, a poignant reminder of the quintessential bond between humans and nature. Beyond mere recreation, Turai Kar instils values like teamwork, strategic thinking, time management, and heartfelt expression.

The winners for the Turai Kar event are Team Chinar, led by Tehseen Yousef from the boys' team, and Kite Flyers, represented by Nazima, a CSS teacher from the girls' team. These encompass strategic partnerships, including collaborations with the Mumbai Indians franchise, Ultimate Flying Disc, Golf, cricket for specially-abled, and sports designed for the visually challenged, such as athletics, kabaddi, judo, and powerlifting. Additionally, Usha extends its support to indigenous Indian regional sports such as Kalari, Chhinj, Siat Khnam, Thang-Ta, Saz-Loung, Satoliya (popularly known as Pithu), Mallakhamb, and Gatka.