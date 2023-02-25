Use technology for better surveillance, against anti-infiltration: DGP

Jammu Tawi, Feb 24: Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Friday asked officers to make optimum use of technology for better surveillance and strengthening of anti-infiltration grid.

Chairing a meeting of the Border Management Task Force, which was attended by various senior officers of Army, BSF, Police and Civil Administration, to review the management of the International Border, the police chief stressed upon the importance of smooth sharing of information. He further emphasised on the use of technology for better surveillance as well as for strengthening of the anti-infiltration grid.

The meeting also covered various issues on Border Management like better interagency coordination, problems being faced by civilians residing in these areas and identification of gaps in the implementation of decisions taken in previous meetings.

At the outset, DGP J&K outlined the objectives of the Task Force constituted with the aim of enhancing the coordination and synergy amongst various stakeholders, especially in context of the present and emerging challenges and the way forward.

Referring to the recommendations of the DGP/IGP conference, the DGP reiterated the earlier instructions on the conduct of detailed household surveys of the border areas. He also underlined the importance of Civic Action Programmes and other community engagement activities in these areas. Vulnerability

Mapping, keeping previous terror incidents in mind, was another important point flagged by the DGP.

Top officers representing different security forces and Civil Administration also suggested different measures for effective Border Management.