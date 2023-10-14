USBRL Project inching towards connecting Kashmir Valley: GM Nr Rly

Jammu Tawi, Oct 13: Emphasise to expedite the remaining work of the project, Shobhan Chaudhuri, General Manager, Northern Railway carried out an intensive inspection of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project and other ongoing railway works in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was accompanied by Sandeep Gupta, CAO/USBRL, Anil Kumar Khandelwal, PED/Gati Shakti/Rly Bd, Sanjay Gupta, CMD/KRCL, R.K. Hegde, Director/ KRCL Manoj Akhouri, PCOM/NR and other senior officers of USBRL Project and Ferozpur Division.

The Northern Railways PRO here on Friday said that Chaudhuri commenced inspection from Katra onwards by motor trolley up to tunnel T1 and thereafter conducted exhaustive inspection and review of tunnel T1 at site with USBRL officers. He appreciated the good work being done by the project team under the extremely challenging geological conditions and advised them to follow all safety protocols.

He also inspected track, E&M and S&T works in the 5.2 KM long Tunnel T-2 and expressed satisfaction regarding the quality and progress of these works.

He further conducted the Anji cable stay bridge inspection. He appreciated the good work done.

It was informed that track linking on the bridge will commence by Nov'23 after completion of fine-tuning works.

Chaudhuri also conducted inspection of Chenab bridge by motor trolley from Bakkal end to Kouri end. Ballastless Track linking work under execution in Dugga yard was also inspected.

The GM reviewed the progress of the USBRL project at Chenab Bridge site with the officials of NR, KRCL and IRCON.

He directed the project authorities to closely monitor all balance works so that there are no slippages. Progress of Security infrastructure and comprehensive disaster management plan of USBRL project were also reviewed by GM/NR.

In spite of all types of geological, topographical and meteorological challenges, work on the remaining portion is in full swing. Every day, Indian Railway is edging closer to connecting Kashmir Valley to the rest of the Railway network.