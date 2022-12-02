USBRL Project, a herculean task for Indian Railways

Srinagar, Dec 01 : The Indian railways is on a herculean
mission to connect Kashmir with the rest of the world
through a comprehensive rail link with a sole aim to
provide an alternate and reliable transportation system to
Jammu and Kashmir.
A senior official of Indian railways, in an exclusive
revelation on the condition of anonymity said that with aim
to provide an alternate and a reliable transportation
system to Jammu & Kashmir, Government of India
planned a 272 Km long Railway Line from Udhampur to
Baramulla joining the Kashmir valley with the Indian
Railways network under Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla
Rail link Project (USBRL).
“In view of the importance of USBRL project in providing
seamless and hassle-free connectivity, the 272 Km. long
Railway Line Project was declared as a National Project in
2002. This project has been the most challenging works
undertaken post-independence by Indian Railways,” he
said.
The project entails 38 Tunnels comprising combined
length of 119Kms and in addition to 67 Km of Escape
tunnels are also being constructed.
“The longest Transportation Tunnel of the country (T-49),
length 12.77 Km has been made through on 15.02.2022.
There are 927 Bridges (combined length of 13 Km). These
bridges include the iconic Chenab Bridge (Overall length
1315 m, Arch span of 467 m and height of 359 m above
river bed) which will be the highest railway bridge in the
world,” the official said, adding that the Indian railway’s
first cable stayed bridge is also being constructed on Anji
Khad.
He said that many station yards in Katra- Banihal sections
are located in tunnels or on bridges or both. “Entire stretch
of 111 km of Katra- Bniahal section is Ballast Less Track
(BLT),” the officials said, adding that for the first time over
Indian Railway, Rigid Overhead Conductor System
(ROCs) shall be provided in the tunnels between Katra-
Banihal to supply traction power.
Work Completed/ Under Progress:
The official said that out of total length of 272 kms, work
has been completed in 161 km, status of work has been
sub-divided into the four legs: “The Leg-1: Udhampur –
Katra which is 25 Km long has been opened to traffic by
Hon’ble Prime Minister on 4th July 2014. Leg-2: Katra-
Banihal (111 KM)- Work is in progress. Leg-3: Banihal-
Quazigund (18 Km)- The section from Quazigund to
Banihal (18 Km) involving Pir-Panjal Tunnel, the longest
transportation tunnel in India of total 11.215 Km length has
also been opened to the Public by the Hon’ble Prime
Minister on 26.06.2013,” the official said.
He said that leg-4 comprises Quazigund-Baramulla (118
Km). “The work has also been completed and section has
been opened to public in three phases. “The section from
Anantnag to Mazhom (68 KM) was opened to the public
by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 11.10.08. The section
from Mazhom to Baramulla (32 KM) was inaugurated and
dedicated to the nation on 14.02.09. The section from
Quazigund to Anantnag (18 km) was opened to the public
by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 28.10.09,” the official
said.
Work in Progress: “Intervening stretch of Katra – Banihal
section (111 km) is in progress. This is, perhaps, the most
difficult new railway line project undertaken in Indian
subcontinent. This section predominantly involves
tunnelling of 164 Kms (97.57 km Main Tunnel + 66.4 Km
of Escape Tunnel) and construction of total 37 nos. of
Bridges, which includes Mega Bridges on Chenab River,
Anji Khad and Br 39 and Br 43,” the official said, adding
that “At present 162.5 Km (99%) of tunnel mining (i.e.,
96.8 km of Main Tunnel and 65.8 km of Escape Tunnel)
and 31 bridges out of 37 have been completed. Balance
work of tunnel mining & lining and Bridges are in advance
stage of completion. The work of Ballastless track is also
in progress and 23.8 Km of Ballastless track has been
laid. Also, the parallel work of E&M and S&T are in
progress. Work is expeditiously going on, there are
difficulties posed by extreme level of geology in one of the
tunnel and work is being done cautiously. It is difficult to
give a time span in the prevailing geological situation. All
efforts are being made to make it through with the help of
the best brains in the field.”—(KNO)