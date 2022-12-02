USBRL Project, a herculean task for Indian Railways

Srinagar, Dec 01 : The Indian railways is on a herculean

mission to connect Kashmir with the rest of the world

through a comprehensive rail link with a sole aim to

provide an alternate and reliable transportation system to

Jammu and Kashmir.

A senior official of Indian railways, in an exclusive

revelation on the condition of anonymity said that with aim

to provide an alternate and a reliable transportation

system to Jammu & Kashmir, Government of India

planned a 272 Km long Railway Line from Udhampur to

Baramulla joining the Kashmir valley with the Indian

Railways network under Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla

Rail link Project (USBRL).

“In view of the importance of USBRL project in providing

seamless and hassle-free connectivity, the 272 Km. long

Railway Line Project was declared as a National Project in

2002. This project has been the most challenging works

undertaken post-independence by Indian Railways,” he

said.

The project entails 38 Tunnels comprising combined

length of 119Kms and in addition to 67 Km of Escape

tunnels are also being constructed.

“The longest Transportation Tunnel of the country (T-49),

length 12.77 Km has been made through on 15.02.2022.

There are 927 Bridges (combined length of 13 Km). These

bridges include the iconic Chenab Bridge (Overall length

1315 m, Arch span of 467 m and height of 359 m above

river bed) which will be the highest railway bridge in the

world,” the official said, adding that the Indian railway’s

first cable stayed bridge is also being constructed on Anji

Khad.

He said that many station yards in Katra- Banihal sections

are located in tunnels or on bridges or both. “Entire stretch

of 111 km of Katra- Bniahal section is Ballast Less Track

(BLT),” the officials said, adding that for the first time over

Indian Railway, Rigid Overhead Conductor System

(ROCs) shall be provided in the tunnels between Katra-

Banihal to supply traction power.

Work Completed/ Under Progress:

The official said that out of total length of 272 kms, work

has been completed in 161 km, status of work has been

sub-divided into the four legs: “The Leg-1: Udhampur –

Katra which is 25 Km long has been opened to traffic by

Hon’ble Prime Minister on 4th July 2014. Leg-2: Katra-

Banihal (111 KM)- Work is in progress. Leg-3: Banihal-

Quazigund (18 Km)- The section from Quazigund to

Banihal (18 Km) involving Pir-Panjal Tunnel, the longest

transportation tunnel in India of total 11.215 Km length has

also been opened to the Public by the Hon’ble Prime

Minister on 26.06.2013,” the official said.

He said that leg-4 comprises Quazigund-Baramulla (118

Km). “The work has also been completed and section has

been opened to public in three phases. “The section from

Anantnag to Mazhom (68 KM) was opened to the public

by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 11.10.08. The section

from Mazhom to Baramulla (32 KM) was inaugurated and

dedicated to the nation on 14.02.09. The section from

Quazigund to Anantnag (18 km) was opened to the public

by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on 28.10.09,” the official

said.

Work in Progress: “Intervening stretch of Katra – Banihal

section (111 km) is in progress. This is, perhaps, the most

difficult new railway line project undertaken in Indian

subcontinent. This section predominantly involves

tunnelling of 164 Kms (97.57 km Main Tunnel + 66.4 Km

of Escape Tunnel) and construction of total 37 nos. of

Bridges, which includes Mega Bridges on Chenab River,

Anji Khad and Br 39 and Br 43,” the official said, adding

that “At present 162.5 Km (99%) of tunnel mining (i.e.,

96.8 km of Main Tunnel and 65.8 km of Escape Tunnel)

and 31 bridges out of 37 have been completed. Balance

work of tunnel mining & lining and Bridges are in advance

stage of completion. The work of Ballastless track is also

in progress and 23.8 Km of Ballastless track has been

laid. Also, the parallel work of E&M and S&T are in

progress. Work is expeditiously going on, there are

difficulties posed by extreme level of geology in one of the

tunnel and work is being done cautiously. It is difficult to

give a time span in the prevailing geological situation. All

efforts are being made to make it through with the help of

the best brains in the field.”—(KNO)