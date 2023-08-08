US lawmakers to participate in Red Fort address of PM Modi on India’s Independence Day

Washington, Aug 8: A bipartisan group of US lawmakers will travel to India to take part in the Red Fort address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the country's Independence Day on August 15, according to an official statement. The bipartisan Congressional delegation is led by Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna and Congressman Michael Waltz. The two are co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Caucus on India and Indian-Americans. “It is an honour to lead a bipartisan delegation to India and be there to celebrate India's Independence Day. My grandfather spent his life fighting for India's independence. So, this is a deeply personal and meaningful trip for me. It is also a historic moment for the US-India relationship. I plan to meet Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, cabinet ministers and a diverse range of MPs along with business, tech, cricket and Bollywood leaders,” Khanna to sources on Monday. “This trip will deepen the coordination and partnership between our countries and allow us to engage on important issues like decarbonisation, digitisation, economic partnership, defence ties, pluralism and human rights,” he said. The lawmakers will visit Red Fort where the prime minister will address the nation on India's Independence Day. They will meet business, tech, government, and Bollywood leaders in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and New Delhi and visit Raj Ghat, the historic memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, the statement said. Khanna and Waltz will be joined by lawmakers Deborah Ross, Kat Cammack, Shri Thanedar and Jasmine Crockett along with Rich McCormick and Ed Case.



For Congressman Khanna, this is history coming full circle. “His grandfather Amarnath Vidyalankar was an Indian freedom fighter who spent four years in jail alongside Gandhi and later was part of India's first parliament,” said the statement issued on Monday.