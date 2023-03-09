‘Unworthy’ to even respond: India slams Pakistan’s remarks on Kashmir

New Delhi, March 08 (Agencies): India has slammed Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue again at a Security Council debate on women, peace and security and called it is “unworthy” to even respond to such “malicious and false propaganda”.

Responding to Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj on Tuesday termed his statement as “baseless and politically motivated”.

“Before I conclude, let me dismiss the frivolous, baseless and politically motivated remarks made by the delegate of Pakistan regarding the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

Speaking at the UN Security Council open debate on ‘Women, Peace and Security’, Ms Kamboj said: “my delegation considers it unworthy to even respond to such malicious and false propaganda.”

“Rather, our focus is where it shall always be – positive and forward-looking. Today’s discussion is critically important to strengthen our collective efforts to accelerate the full implementation of the Women, Peace and Security agenda. We respect the topic of the debate and recognise the importance of time. As such, our focus shall remain on the topic,” she said.

Kamboj’s sharp retort came after Pakistan Foreign Minister Zardari referred to Jammu and Kashmir in his remarks to the Council debate held under Mozambique’s Presidency for this month, on the eve of International Women’s Day.

India has previously told Pakistan that the entire territories of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are, and shall always be part of India.

India has been maintaining that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan, while insisting that the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment that is free of terror and hostility for such an engagement.

Responding Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Ministry of External Affairs Under Secretary Jagpreet Kaur on Wednesday said the entire Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India.

“We reject the factually incorrect and unwarranted references to India in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) statement. The entire territory of Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is an integral and inalienable part of India. OIC has lost its credibility by taking a blatantly, partisan and factually incorrect approach on this issue,” the MEA Under Secretary said at the UN 17th Meeting of the 52nd Regular Session of Human Rights. She said India denies such baseless allegations.

She said India denies the baseless allegations.

Kaur, speaking at the UN meeting, said further, “It is chronicle that Pakistan’s own institutions, legislations and policies over the course of seven decades have denied its population and the people in the territories under its control. These truths have obliterated their hope of true democracy, freedom, equality, tolerance and social justice.”

She said it is especially true for the people in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh who have been politically repressed and persecuted. Non-discrimination remains a far cry in today’s Pakistan.

“The state of freedom of religion or belief and the plight of its minorities is well documented by this Council’s Human rights mechanisms, including treaty bodies and Universal Periodic Review (UPR),” she said.

“Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Ahmadiyyas, Hazaras, and Shias have been targeted by blasphemy laws that carry draconian penalties, including mandatory death sentences. In the face of recommendations that Pakistan has received, in January 2023, its National Assembly amended the Criminal Law to enhance the punishment for insulting sacred personalities from imprisonment of three to ten years,” the MEA Under Secretary added in her scathing response.

Further, Kaur said Pakistan’s apathy to its minorities is evident from last month’s vigilante action in Nankana Sahib where a mob stormed a police station in broad daylight and lynched a blasphemy suspect.

“While Pakistan masquerades as a champion of human rights, its top leadership has in the past openly acknowledged creating terrorist groups and training them to fight in Afghanistan and the Indian Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.