    Unrest in the streets of Paris after shock election result leaves France politically paralyzed
    International

    Unrest in the streets of Paris after shock election result leaves France politically paralyzed

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The streets of Paris descended into turmoil over the weekend as the nation struggled to come to terms with the outcome of their presidential polls. Citizens marched through the capital's main thoroughfares, voicing strong opposition to the newly elected head of state. Protests turned increasingly aggressive with cases of vandalism and clashes with security forces reported from several areas.

    France has been plunged into political uncertainty in the aftermath of the election results that saw a major upset. The victor was a newcomer who campaigned on an unorthodox platform, ousting traditional powerhouses of French . This overturned polls' predictions and shocked the country that is still absorbing the change in leadership ahead of hosting the in a few months.

    Experts warn that the current instability could impede crucial policymaking at a critical time. With the games fast approaching, important infrastructure projects and protocols are in final stages. However, the transition period may now be marred with infighting and delay crucial decisions. Additionally, repairing diplomatic relations that face strain due to the new administration's stance will be a herculean task.

    Most economists also assert that confidence, critical for continued recovery, has been rattled by the volatile situation. Investors are adopting a wait-and-watch mode as the new President works to steady the ship of state. There are concerns whether populist promises can translate into pragmatic governance needed at this delicate juncture.

    Calmer heads believe it may take time but stability will return as the mandate gets implemented. However, the short term appears bleak with protests disrupting daily life in major cities. The nation's attention is now on the new President to unite disparate sentiments and navigate France out of the turbulence towards safer waters.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

