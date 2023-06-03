Union Minister Rupala reiterate for better veterinary services

Srinagar, Jun 02 (KNO): Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala chaired the Inter-Session Meeting of the Consultative Committee attached to his Ministry in Srinagar on Friday.

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan,  the Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Dr L.Murugan, the Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Members of Parliament and members of the Parliament Consultative Committee were also attended the meeting.

The Committee deliberated on various aspects of “Strengthening of Veterinary Services through Mobile Units and Implementation of Vaccination Programme in the country”.

While chairing the meeting, the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala said that has vast resource of livestock and poultry, which play a vital role in improving the socio-economic conditions of rural masses. Therefore, the Department has to make deliberate efforts to increase availability and accessibility of better veterinary services to minimise economic losses due to animal diseases.

The Members of Parliament appreciated the efforts being taken by the Department, especially for the Mobile Veterinary Units (MVUs) with 100% central assistance and uniform toll free number 1962, and also made various suggestions to improve the present veterinary services for the consideration of the Department.

 

 

