Union Minister Lays Foundation Stone For Rs 21.63 Cr Frozen Semen Station At Ganderbal

GANDERBAL, March 2: Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala, today visited Frozen Semen Project Ranbirbagh, Ganderbal where he laid foundation stone for Frozen Semen Station (FSS) approved at the cost of Rs 21.63 crore under Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

On the occasion, Union Minister was briefed about the financial layout of the project and facilities to be available in Frozen Semen Station including sterilization room, AV sterilization room, Microbial Laboratory of QC, Freezing Room, Quality Control Laboratory and other requisite utilities. Union Minister visited various sections of the semen center and inspected Bull Sheds. He was briefed that the current Semen station is producing around 7 lakh doses of Frozen Semen Straws (FSSs) per year to cater to the demands of about 800 government artificial insemination centers and around 400 private AI workers in the twin UTs of J&K and Ladakh. While inspecting Bull Sheds, Union Minister was informed that currently High Generic Merit breeding bulls are housed in the Breeding Bull Farm viz Holstein Friesian, Jersey and Red Sindhi. Meanwhile, Union Minister also interacted with staff/casual labours who apprised him of various issues confronting them. He assured that all their genuine demands will be looked into and fulfilled on priority. Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister said that Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Fishing and Dairying is committed to augment the production of Frozen Semen Project Ranbirbagh to cater to the growing demand of FSSs. In this regard, Union Government has approved project worth Rs 61.63 crore, of which, Rs 6 crore stand released. He added that after completion of the project, it will not only cater to the local demand but will also export the FSSs. He said that with completion of the project the production of milk will be increased due to breed improvement and will give boost to income of animal rearing community. Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir, Director Animal Husbandry, Purnima Mital, ADDC Ganderbal, CAHO, AD Fisheries and other district officers were present on the occasion.