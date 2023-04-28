Union Minister Jardosh reviews functioning of Handloom & Handicraft deptt

Kathua, Apr 27: Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles, Darshana Jardosh Thursday chaired a meeting to review and discuss the issues faced by the Handloom and Handicraft Department in the district.

Union MoS called for development of a complete ecosystem from production to distribution, stressing that this would help in achieving the government's goal of creating a self-reliant India. She exhorted upon the Handloom and Handicraft Department to work towards this goal by providing artisans with the necessary training and resources to help them enhance their skills and capabilities.

Jardosh also emphasized the need to establish ODOP (One District One Product) stalls at railway stations, which would not only provide artisans with a platform to showcase their products, but would also help in promoting local handicrafts and handlooms.

She further called for the training of artisans in gift packaging, which would enable them to provide attractive packaging for their products and thereby increase their marketability.

Union MoS expressed confidence that the Handloom and Handicraft Department would take necessary measures to achieve the government's goals. She assured the artisans of the government's continued support in their efforts towards building a self-reliant India.

Earlier, Union MoS interacted with artisans of Pashmina, Basohli Paintings and other crafts who have received skill development training in the district. She said that the Government of India is extending hand holding to create a proper eco system for nurturing and preserving art forms.