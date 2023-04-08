Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju escapes unhurt in Ramban accident

Ramban, Apr 08: Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju escaped unhurt in a road accident that took place in Ramban district on Saturday.

Officials told that Rijiju escaped unhurt after a loaded vehicle, which was rolling back during a jam, hit his vehicle, but he escaped unhurt.

“Kiren Rijiju is totally safe and fine. It was an unintentional accident by truck side,” they said. Officials said that Law Minister Kiren Rijiju survived an accident when his Bullet proof car was hit by a fully loaded truck near Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir. The car got a little damaged but fortunately, no one was hurt.