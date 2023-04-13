Union Home Minister paid tributes to martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Apr 13 : Union Home Minister today paid tributes to the martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He said on this day in 1919, the whole world saw the cruel face of British rule. The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre took place when General Dyer ordered troops to fire on the largely peaceful crowd gathered to protest against the Rowlatt Act. Rowlatt Act was a controversial piece of legislation enacted by the British colonial government in 1919 that empowered the government to arrest and detain Indian citizens without trial, sparking widespread protests and agitation across the nation.