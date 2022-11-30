Union Agriculture Minister honored Clover Organic

Agencies

Jammu Tawi: for helping more than 50 FPCs to adopt organic farming of crops, achieving the target of selling 18 MT of Organic Pineapple and 350 MT of

Organic Ginger in the State of Mizoram and for Outstanding Contribution in the Agriculture Sector Clover Organic Pvt. Ltd. has been awarded by the

Agriculture Minister. Promoted by Clover and supported under MOVCDNER, Tuichangral FPC in Khawzawl district of Mizoram State was awarded the best

FPC in the state at the function.

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare felicitated Clover Organic for its excellence and valuable contribution in the field of agriculture under DOWBT

at a function held in Pune. Mr. Vanlalremratpuia, CEO, Tuichangral FPC, Khawzawl District, Mizoram, was awarded the Best FPC by the Hon’ble Union

Agriculture Minister, Mr. Narendra Singh Tomar, at a grand ceremony. The company was motivated to work as a team, guided and supported by all the

above agencies to fulfill an order of 18 MT of chemical free pineapple placed by a buyer from Haryana.

The award for Clover Organic was received by CEO Mr. Sanjay Agarwal. CEO Mr. Sanjay Agarwal after achieving this unique achievement attributed it

to the hard work of the farmers and the trust reposed by them in the organic process in the company and all other supporting agencies. Sanjay Agarwal said

that Clover Organic Pvt Ltd was established in the year 2008 keeping in mind the goal of providing maximum economic benefits to the farmers through the

sale of their crops.

Clover Organic has partnered with various state governments in the interest of farmers. Under the schemes like Mission Organic Value Chain

Development, North Eastern Region, Farmer Producer Companies or Farmer Producer Organizations like National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing

Federation of India Ltd., North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Ltd., Uttar Pradesh Diversified Agriculture Support Project “UPDASP”,

the Formation & Promotion of 10,000 FPOs, etc., Clover Organic is helping farmers in several Indian states in the entire value chain of farming,

CEO Sanjay Agarwal said that the company is registering its presence in 5 states, Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh with

55 farmer producer companies and more than 40,000 registered farmers. Clover Organic, a pioneer in the field of organic farming and aquaculture product

manufacturing, is also gaining recognition in Andhra Pradesh.