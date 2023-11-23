Unchecked Construction ravages Forests, Officials Dodge Accountability

Ajay Sharma

REASI November 22

In a distressing development, the forest of lither area of Reasi is facing severe damage due to rampant and unauthorized construction activities. Shockingly, a JCB was discovered in a far-flung area, raising questions about the lack of accountability among forest officials.

According to sources, despite repeated attempts to bring attention to the environmental degradation, authorities have failed to conduct any inquiries or take corrective measures. “Unsanctioned roads are being constructed within the forest areas, leading to irreversible harm to the delicate ecosystem,” said sources, adding that when questioned about these activities, officials deflect responsibility, claiming that they are merely following orders from higher-ups.

“These perpetrators of causing damage to forest are working in connivance of local officers, especially forest guard,” said sources, adding that block officer and forest guard are in proper knowhow of these miscreants, who cause damage to forests, but due to unknown reasons are not taking action against these influential persons.

Range Officer Pouni, when questioned, claimed ignorance about the matter but assured that he would investigate. However, sources contradict this statement, suggesting that he was informed about the situation.

Locals requested the Commissioner Secretary to intervene and put an end to the unabated destruction of their forests.