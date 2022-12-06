Umesh made referee commission member of KAI

NL CORRESSPONDENT

Jammu, Dec 06: Shihan Umesh Rekhi of Jammu and Kashmir has been made member of the Referee Commission of Karate Association of

India (KAI).

A decision in this regard was made in the AGM of KAI that took place at New Delhi yesterday, a handout issued by the Traditional Karate-

Do Association of J&K here today informed.

President of the Association, Shihan Naresh Chander complimented Umesh Rekhi for the important assignment and wished him success

Important to mention here that Shihan Umesh Rekhi is Referee Commission chairman of the Traditional Karate-Do Association of J&K

and also an A Grade Refree from KAI.