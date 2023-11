NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 24: Volleyball Association of Udhampur shall hold district championship under the aegis of Volleyball Association of J&K (VAJK) at Ramnagar from December two.

Being organised in support with J&K Sports Council, the event shall take place following the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) rules.

Interested clubs have been advised to send their entries before November 29 to organising secretary, Vinod Sharma (7889876171) and Amit Chander Singh (9596969007).