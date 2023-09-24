Udhampur, Jammu excel in Divisional Handball

NL Corresspondent

Udhampur, Sept 24: Hosts district Udhampur and Jammu excelled in the inter-district Divisional level Handball (all age group) Tournament which was organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at Mini Stadium, here today.

While Udhampur bagged both under-14 and under-17 titles, Jammu excelled in under-19 category. Earlier, under-14 age group, Udhampur defeated Jammu 13-08 in the final, followed by Jammu trounced Udhampur 21-14 in under-19 category. Similarly, to make it a double title win, Udhampur trounced jammu 21-15.

In the finals and valedictory function of the two-day event, former India Handball captain and SSP with J&K Police, Ranjit Singh was chief guest, who presented title trophies and encouraged those young school going talent.

The event took place under the supervision of district (DYSS) officer, Romesh Chander Mishra in active support with Zonal Phsical Education (ZPEO) Jib Sushma Rani Gupta and Babey Pushpinder Kour.

Also present were senior handball players present were Ashwani Badyal, Surjeet Singh, Kartar Dogra (International Handball player), Ashutosh Sharma, Chandan Singh, Vikas Sharma and Sanjay Manhas.

Among other prominent present were Anita Goswami, Som Dev Khajuria, Ramesh Chander, Vikas Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar, Karun Magotra, Jatin Sethi, and Sanjeev Khajuria as also Jasvinder Singh, Ajit Singh, Vishal Gupta, Palak, Sonali, Ashok Sharma, Vicky Sharma, Bhopinder Singh, Anshu Brat Khanna, Vicky Sharma, Jyoti Sharma and Ishang.