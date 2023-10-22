Udhampur emerges U-19 TT Champion

NL Corresspondent

Udhampur, Oct 22: District Udhampur today lifted the title trophy of the under-19 boys in the annual inter-district Divisional Table Tennis Tournament which was organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at Sports Stadium, here.

In the final, Udhampur trounced district Jammu 3-1. The Results: Semifinals: Udhampur bt Poonch 3-0; Jammu bt Samba 3-0.

The winner and runners-up teams presented with the title trophies as also other individual prizes by Pushpiner Kour, Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO) in the presence of staff of the district DYSS) office Udhampur.

Earlier, about 52 boys drawn from eight different districts of Jammu Division participated in this tournament. Among others present were Anita Goswami, Som Dev Khajuria, Ramesh Chander, Sanjeev Kumar, Rajan and Jatin Sethi.