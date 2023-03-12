Udhampur City FC wins Police Football title

NL Corresspondent

Udhampur, Mar 12: Udhampur City (White) Football Club today won the Futsal Tournament which was organised by District Jammu and Kashmir Police Udhampur in collaboration with District Football Association (DFA) Udhampur at Mini Stadium, here.

In the title clash, Udhampur City FC defeated APS Blaster Football Club 8-1 in a one-sided contest. Atharb, Raja and Amit contributed two goals each while Abhi and Rana added one each. From APS Blasters, Dhruv reduced the margin. In total, four teams of Udhampur City (Black) FC, APS Blaster FC, Udhampur City (White) FC and Elite Football Club. Visiting guest, DySP Headquarters, Gurmeet Singh presented the title trophies and other individual prizes. Other Results: APS Blasters bt Udhampur FC Black 4-3; Udhampur City FC White bt Elite FC 5-0.