Udhampur City FC reaches semis of U-19 Football

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 29: Udhampur City Football Club today reached the semifinals stages of the Jammu Gold Cup (Under-19) Football Tournament being organised by the Young Hero's FC at GGM Science College ground, here.

The visiting side of Udhampur City FC made it a 3-2 win against equally good side of Young Star FC, who fought back in the second half of the game to make the game interesting.

Taking an invincible 3-0 lead, Udhampur City FC faced tough resistance from fighting opponent and conceded two goals in the later stages of the match.

Amritpal brought in the first blood netting the ball in the 12th minute while Pradhan (19th) and Lakshay (50th) were other scorers from winning side.

From Young Star, Pravjot Singh (59th) and Dhruv Sharma (70th) scored the goals. Earlier, in the 45th minute of the game, Dhruv missed a penalty awarded in favour of Young Star.

For his outstanding performance, Lakshay was declared man of the match. The match officiated by the technical penal including Dheeraj Meenia (centre), Bilal Ahmed, Kartik Sharma and Madhav Sharma.

In today's match, ex-chairman of Social Justice Standing Committee of JMC, Jeet Angral was chief guest.

FIXTURE: Hero FC to face Dream FC Poonch at 1.30 pm while J&K Bank Academy to take on Jammu Sports FC at 3 pm tomorrow.