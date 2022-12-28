UBI  wins two DSCI AISS awards

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Union Bank of India (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector bank has bagged two prestigious awards under

BFSI segment at the DSCI Excellence Awards 2022, honouring stellar work in Cyber Security and Privacy under categories “Best

Security practices in BFSI” & “Security Leader of the Year BFSI” announced at DSCI recently concluded “Annual Information

Security Summit (AISS-2022)”.

A. Manimekhalai, Managing Director & CEO, Union Bank of India expressed, “These awards are recognition of the continuous

efforts put in by the Bank towards its various implementations to build robust Cyber Security Culture amongst all its stakeholders in

order to make Union Bank of India a Technology driven Cyber Resilient & Customer Centric Bank”

Union Bank of India is always frontrunner in adopting new technologies to deliver “Best in class” service to customers by offering

various digital products. Bank has taken several initiatives for its Cyber Security Strategy by Establishing cybersecurity Centre of

Excellence (CCoE), Automated Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing Lab, Ethical Hacking Lab, Developing and designing

Comprehensive Cyber Security Education & Awareness programs under Cybersecurity Capacity Building Centre at Hyderabad.

Bank has collaborated with Industry & academia to strengthen & building robust cyber security culture amongst all stakeholders

through various awareness initiatives.