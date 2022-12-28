NL Corresspondent
Jammu Tawi: Union Bank of India (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector bank has bagged two prestigious awards under
BFSI segment at the DSCI Excellence Awards 2022, honouring stellar work in Cyber Security and Privacy under categories “Best
Security practices in BFSI” & “Security Leader of the Year BFSI” announced at DSCI recently concluded “Annual Information
Security Summit (AISS-2022)”.
A. Manimekhalai, Managing Director & CEO, Union Bank of India expressed, “These awards are recognition of the continuous
efforts put in by the Bank towards its various implementations to build robust Cyber Security Culture amongst all its stakeholders in
order to make Union Bank of India a Technology driven Cyber Resilient & Customer Centric Bank”
Union Bank of India is always frontrunner in adopting new technologies to deliver “Best in class” service to customers by offering
various digital products. Bank has taken several initiatives for its Cyber Security Strategy by Establishing cybersecurity Centre of
Excellence (CCoE), Automated Vulnerability Assessment & Penetration Testing Lab, Ethical Hacking Lab, Developing and designing
Comprehensive Cyber Security Education & Awareness programs under Cybersecurity Capacity Building Centre at Hyderabad.
Bank has collaborated with Industry & academia to strengthen & building robust cyber security culture amongst all stakeholders
through various awareness initiatives.
UBI wins two DSCI AISS awards
