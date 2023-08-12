Jammu Tawi: Union Bank of India, a premier public sector bank of the country entered into Co- lending agreement for MSME loan with Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. Co-lending model envisages joint lending by NBFCs and banks to ensures hassle free flow of credit to unserved section of society. C M Minocha, Chief General Manager, Union Bank of India opined that our bank is committed to augment MSME business under the co- lending model introduced by RBI to make available funds to ultimate beneficiary at affordable cost. Minocha said that this collaboration with Vastu Housing Finance shall help the bank to build a quality MSME lending portfolio and it will be beneficial for NBFCs having wider outreach and customers who will be facilitated with credit at affordable rates from banks. This will enhance bank's distribution network in MSME sector. The agreement was signed between C M Minocha, Chief General Manager, Union Bank of India and Shakil Khan, Chief Risk Officer, Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. in Mumbai.
Jammu UBI ties up with Vastu Housing for MSME Co-lending business
Latest Images
Jammu
Jammu,IN
scattered clouds
28.1 ° C
28.1 °
28.1 °
86%
0.8kmh
42%
Sun
33 °
Mon
32 °
Tue
30 °
Wed
32 °
Thu
32 °
Srinagar
Srinagar,IN
few clouds
19.2 ° C
19.2 °
19.2 °
84%
0.2kmh
21%
Sun
26 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
26 °
Wed
24 °
Thu
24 °
Ladakh
Leh,IN
clear sky
17.3 ° C
17.3 °
17.3 °
57%
2.2kmh
2%
Sun
22 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
20 °