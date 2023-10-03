UBI embarks on a remarkable CSR Journey on Gandhi Jayanti

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Union Bank of India's Social Foundation Trust today unveiled a series of impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives on the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. These initiatives demonstrate the bank's commitment to Gandhian principles and its dedication to the welfare of society. Through these initiatives, Union Bank of India aims to empower young girls, promote menstrual hygiene, construct vital facilities, and enhance digital transformation across the nation.

Additionally, in line with this commitment, Union Bank of India also plans to redevelop schools, damaged due to natural calamities at Bhaiswara village in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, and reconstruct a state-of-the-art Government health centre in Borguli village of Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.Empowering Underprivileged Girl Children: Union Bank of India has taken a momentous step by adopting underprivileged girl children studying in the 5th standard in government or government-aided schools. In each of the bank's 2547 rural branches, an amount of Rs 2000 will be credited to these young minds to support their education.

Already, 2200 young girls have benefited from this initiative, allowing their dreams to flourish. A. Manimekhalai, Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank of India inaugurated digital library aims to bridge the digital divide by providing access to digital resources and educational content, empowering individuals and enriching their knowledge.Speaking on the occasion, Ms. A. Manimekhalai, Managing Director & CEO of Union Bank of India, stated, “The various CSR activities we have undertaken, in alignment with Gandhiji's ideals, emphasize our dedication to rural development, women empowerment, and a cleaner, garbage-free India.”