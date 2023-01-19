U-19 Women’s T20 WC: India rout Scotland; enter Super Six

Agencies

India stormed into the Super Six stage as they overpowered Scotland by 85 runs in their final group fixture of the

ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in Benoni on Wednesday.

India signalled their intent by choosing to bat when they won the toss, and even the loss of captain, Shafali Verma

and Sonia Mehdiya relatively early, didn’t derail their plans. G Trisha’s sparkling 57 off 51 balls was studded with six

boundaries. She received good support from the reliable Richa Ghosh, as they added 70 for the third wicket.

Ghosh’s experience weighed in with 33 from 35 balls, including three boundaries. The pair fell within three balls of

each other, and it was left to Shweta Sehrawat to provide the fireworks to close out the innings. She hammered 31 not

out from just 10 balls. The blitz included four fours and two maximums, powering India to 151 for four.

Katherine Fraser was the pick of the bowlers for Scotland, with two for 31.

Chasing 152 to win, Scotland started with Ailsa Lister (14 off 14 balls) and Darcey Carter (24 off 22 balls) adding 24

in the first four overs. Once they departed however, the wheels fell off for a Scottish side that has been on a steep

learning curve in the past fortnight.

Mannat Kashyap tore through the middle-order, snaring four for just 12 runs in her spell of four overs. Archana was

just as destructive, with three for 14 in her allotted overs.

Such was their devastation, Scotland were bundled out for 66, losing their last six wickets for just 16 runs. Sonam

Yadav applied the finishing touches with the ball, picking up two wickets in her seven deliveries.

India now move onto the Super Six stage, where they will be rightly acknowledged as one of the genuine contenders

for the maiden U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.

For Scotland, this marks the end of the road, but there were plenty of lessons taken on board, which several players

will take into the senior women’s side going forward.

Scores in brief:

India 151/4 in 20 overs (G Trisha 57, Richa Ghosh 33, Shweta Sehrawat 31 not out, Katherine Fraser 2/31)

Scotland 66 all out in 13. 1 overs (Darcey Carter 24, Ailsa Lister 14, Mannat Kashyap 4/12, Archana 3/14, Sonam

Yadav 2/1)

Result: India won by 85 runs.