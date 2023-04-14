Two-wheeler exports from India skid nearly 18% in FY23

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Apr 14

Two-wheeler exports from India fell by 17.8 per cent to 3.65 million units in 2022-23 (FY23), according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) on Thursday.

This decline is due to a rise in global inflation and the weakening of economies and currencies in key export markets of Africa, Latin America (LatAm), and South Asia.

In contrast to FY23, two-wheeler exports from India jumped 35.4 per cent to 4.44 million units in 2021-22 (FY22).

Vinod Aggarwal, president, Siam, told the media that the decrease in exports in FY23 is a “cause for concern”.

He said that in some countries, the lack of ample foreign exchange reserves had led to a decrease in imports.

India's largest two-wheeler exporter, Bajaj Auto, saw its exports decline 25.45 per cent to 1.64 million units in FY23, according to Siam data.

TVS Motor saw its two-wheeler exports decline 16.06 per cent in FY23.

While their sales outside India declined, Indian two-wheeler makers saw their domestic sales increase 16.88 per cent to 15.86 million units in FY23.

Domestic car sales also jumped 26.7 per cent to 3.89 million units in FY23, according to Siam.

Saket Mehra, partner, Grant Thornton Bharat, said Africa and LatAm are the two most important export markets for Indian two-wheeler companies.

Certain countries in West Asia (Egypt and Iran, for instance) and some in South Asia (including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal) are the other key export markets.